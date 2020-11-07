Anti-lockdown and Million Mask March protestors clash with police in London over the new coronavirus restrictions

Daily Mail

Anti-lockdown and Million Mask March protestors have clashed with police in London over the new coronavirus restrictions.

Officers were called to Trafalgar Square, London, earlier this evening during a protest against the second national lockdown as well as the law around wearing masks.

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers, 73, stood among the crowds with a megaphone despite being fined £10,000 for his part in a previous rally.

Officers policing demonstrations in the capital on Thursday made 104 arrests with the majority of arrests were for breaches of the Covid-19 regulations.

See pics and read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8918843/Anti-lockdown-Million-Mask-March-protestors-clash-police-London.html