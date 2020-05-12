Anti-lockdown protester armed with a ROCKET LAUNCHER and two pistols in giant holsters becomes an internet hit as he takes time out from North Carolina demonstration to order a Subway

Daily Mail

A group of anti-lockdown protesters armed with rocket launchers and rifles were seen purchasing Subway sandwiches as they demonstrated against North Carolina’s stay-at-home order this weekend.

Shocking images snapped by News & Observer photojournalist Travis Long shows a group of 11 armed protesters taking a break from their walk out to order Subway in Raleigh, with their massive guns slung over their shoulders.

One man was seen with an AT4 rocket launcher strapped onto his back and pistols strapped to his sides in holsters. Another image shows a woman in army garb with her mouth covered carrying a heavy gun in her arms while wearing an army vest.

One man was photographed sitting eating his sandwich with his camouflage print rifle placed next to him. Another man was pictured holding a massive weapon over his shoulder as he takes a selfie.

Long shared the photographs on Twitter on Saturday with the hashtag #MealTeamSix, a play on United States Navy unit SEAL Team Six, where they went viral with over 20,000 likes and 7,000 retweets.

On Saturday a few dozen demonstrators gathered in Raleigh in an effort organized by a group called Blue Igloo, where the armed protesters were seen walking through the desolate downtown area.

‘The walk on Saturday wasn’t a protest, it was a gathering to support our God given freedoms as Americans. We headed out for a walk to get some fresh air, sunshine, and some much needed exercise,’ the group said Sunday to NBC News.

‘We are a peaceful group, and wish to keep it that way at all costs. We aren’t looking for a fight. We in fact, want the opposite. We want to put on a smile, shake hands, and be friendly. An armed society is a police society.’

