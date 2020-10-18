ANTI-MASK Protesters STORM Walmart! Demand People to stop Wearing Masks!

Oct 12, 2020
Anti-Mask Protesters strike again! They enter a Walmart Store located in Boca Raton, demanding locals to take off their masks! This protest happen on State road 7 and W Palmetto Park road, located in Fort Lauderdale, south Florida!
One thought on
I hope they got the hell out of there before cops show up! They might get tassed for practicing their 1st amendment right of free speech. Now this is what a peaceful protest looks like, no one got “skateboarded” or burned. Good for them, I am proud to be a Floridian! Did anyone notice the wally employee half ass wearing his mask on the phone, we ll know who he was calling?