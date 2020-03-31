Anti-vaccine posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter could be banned under new UK laws

Independent – by Anthony Cuthbertson

The UK government is considering new rules to ban any anti-vaccine posts from sites like Facebook and Twitter, after a surge across social media in content promoting false information.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said internet firms have a “duty of care” to their users and legislation may be needed to enforce this.

Disinformation campaigns from the controversial anti-vax movement have plagued social media firms in recent years, with Facebook among those blamed for helping fuel the misguided belief in scientifically disproven claims that vaccinations are harmful and can cause autism.

The issue has become so severe that several vaccine-preventable diseases like measles have seen outbreaks in areas where they were previously almost eliminated.

Facebook has already joined other social media firms like Pinterest in cracking down on anti-vaccine content on its platform.

Earlier this month the technology firm, who also owns Instagram, said it was “fully committed” to combatting anti-vaccine campaigns and would begin by reducing the ranking of groups and pages behind them.

“If these vaccine hoaxes appear on Facebook, we will take action against them,” Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of Global Policy, wrote in a blog post outlining the measures the firm is taking.

“We are exploring ways to give people more accurate information from expert organisations about vaccines at the top of results for related searches, on Pages discussing the topic, and on invitations to join groups about the topic.”

Despite these claims, recent searches by The Independent revealed anti-vax articles still rank prominently on searches for vaccines on the platform.

Twitter has been less proactive about quelling the spread of anti-vaccination content, with chief executive Jack Dorsey recently causing controversy for appearing on a podcast with a controversial fitness personality who has previously promoted to myth that vaccines cause autism.