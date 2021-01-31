Anti-vax protesters force Dodgers Stadium mass vaccination site to SHUT DOWN temporarily, stalling hundreds of people who had been waiting in line for hours to get shots

Daily Mail

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site at LA‘s Dodgers Stadium was forced to temporarily shut down Saturday after dozens of anti-vaxxers descended on the venue and disrupted the long line of drivers waiting to get their dose.

About 50 protesters, including members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups, gathered outside the entrance earlier this afternoon with picket signs decrying the vaccine and casting doubt on the pandemic, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Members of the crowd were seen holding up placards reading: ‘COVID=SCAM’, ‘COERCION IS ILLEGAL’, and ‘Mark of the beast ahead’, as motorists lined up at the vaccine site, one of the largest in the country.

The demonstration prompted officials to shut the entrance for an hour as precaution, stalling hundreds of people who had been waiting in line for hours.

