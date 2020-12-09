ANTI-VAXXER DEAD Brandy Vaughan dead – Anti-vaxxer activist who founded Learn the Risk is found dead by son, 9

The Sun – by Mollie Mansfield

ANTI-vaxxer activist who founded Learn the Risk, Brandy Vaughan, has reportedly been found dead by her nine-year-old son.

News of her death started circling on Tuesday, however the date has not been confirmed.

Vaughan was a vocal anti-vaccination activist who founded California nonprofit Learn the Risk.

Health Nut News reported that Vaughan was found dead by her nine-year-old son.

On her Facebook page, she described herself as a “former pharmaceutical insider on a mission to create a healthier world one person at a time by educating on the real risks of pharma drugs and vaccines.”

When working in the pharma industry, Brandy sold Vioxx, a painkiller that was found to double the risk of stroke and heart attacks, according to her Learn the Risk bio.

The painkiller was later taken off the market.

“From that experience, I realized that just because something is on the market doesn’t mean it’s safe,” Brandy said.

“Much of what we are told by the healthcare industry just simply isn’t the truth.”

She then spent eight years living in Europe where she saw how healthcare is done very differently from the US.

“Upon returning to the States with a vaccine-free son, she was bullied at a pediatrician’s office when she asked questions that every parent should ask like, What are the ingredients in these vaccines?” her bio reads.

“How come children in other countries are healthier, but receive far fewer vaccines?”

A GoFundMe page was launched following her death to go towards “Brandy’s wishes” including legal action, a memorial/funeral and to help fund the LearnTheRisk platform.

Tributes and cash quickly flooded into the page, with people thanking her for “fighting the tough fight against big Pharma!”

Another woman wrote: “A true hero, inspiring me to learn more and be braver. The time I had to learn from her and to chat with her and made a lasting impact. Her legacy will live on and on. May she receive justice.”

The Sun