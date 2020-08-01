Antifa Burns Severed Pig’s Head With a Police Hat on Top

PJ Media – by Tyler O’Neil

On the 62nd night of violent antifa riots in Portland Thursday, rioters sent a chilling message to law enforcement. Many in the crowd seemed set on having a peaceful protest, even admonishing rioters when they set fires outside the federal courthouse. Regardless, some rioters engaged in what can only be described as terrorism. They put a severed pig’s head atop an American flag on the side of the road, placed a police hat on top of it, and set it on fire.

“Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig’s head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop’s hat on it and set all of it on fire,” Andy Ngo, editor-at-large at The Post Millennial, tweeted with a video.

Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig's head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop's hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qfAOT4ItxP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

This represented an escalation from earlier in the riot, when instigators conjured and then abandoned a pig, leaving the animal alone in downtown Portland. Police rescued the pig. “It is believed a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute,” Ngo explained.

