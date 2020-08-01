On the 62nd night of violent antifa riots in Portland Thursday, rioters sent a chilling message to law enforcement. Many in the crowd seemed set on having a peaceful protest, even admonishing rioters when they set fires outside the federal courthouse. Regardless, some rioters engaged in what can only be described as terrorism. They put a severed pig’s head atop an American flag on the side of the road, placed a police hat on top of it, and set it on fire.
“Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig’s head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop’s hat on it and set all of it on fire,” Andy Ngo, editor-at-large at The Post Millennial, tweeted with a video.
Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig's head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop's hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qfAOT4ItxP
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020
This represented an escalation from earlier in the riot, when instigators conjured and then abandoned a pig, leaving the animal alone in downtown Portland. Police rescued the pig. “It is believed a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute,” Ngo explained.
Read the rest here: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/07/31/straight-up-terrorism-antifa-burns-severed-pigs-head-with-a-police-hat-on-top-n738333
2 thoughts on “Antifa Burns Severed Pig’s Head With a Police Hat on Top”
Isn’t that cruelty to animals? maybe they could bust some of the Antifa scum for that, if nothing else!
True, but if Antifa also included “animal rights activists” it wouldn’t surprise me. “Animal rights activists” are just as hypocritical as the rest of the “activists”….. Poor pig!–from a woman dealing with 600 pound feral hogs every so often digging up our driveway….