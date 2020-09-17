Antifa claims responsibility for some of the wildfires, says arson proves “climate change”

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

A Twitter account that claims to represent various chapters of the fascist group Antifa admitted in a tweet that some of the wildfires blazing across Oregon were deliberately started by protesters in order “to draw attention to the #climateemergency.”

The “Scarsdale NY Antifa” Twitter account, which one Abrupt Earth Changes commenter contends is fake, says that it and several other Antifa chapters across America “collaborated to ignite fires” throughout Oregon to show that “climate change” and “global warming” are real.

Law enforcement in Oregon have likewise confirmed that Antifa terrorists are indeed lighting fires in protest and, in some cases, using advanced methods and tactics to accomplish their agenda.

During a recent meeting of the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners, law enforcement stated that Antifa “is staging full gas cans” all around the county, which includes the southern portion of Portland, in order to light even more fires in the coming days and weeks.

These same Antifa terrorists are said to be “armed with chainsaws,” which they are using to chop down utility poles and block roadways, preventing firefighters and other rescue vehicles from gaining access.

Watch the following video of the meeting, which was held via Zoom, to see for yourself what law enforcement in Oregon are having to deal with:

Clackamas County commissioner suggests sending in National Guard to deal with Antifa arsonists

The information presented in the video so disturbed one of the county commissioners that the suggestion was made to petition Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to call in the National Guard for assistance. Others responded that the situation warrants definitive confirmation first, as the deputy who reported it did not witness arson firsthand, but rather relayed the information from a sergeant who says he did.

Meanwhile, Oregon Fire Marshal Jim Walker has officially resigned and been replaced with former Chief Deputy Mariana Ruiz-Temple, whose job it will be to oversee the “mass fatality” event that the state is expecting to occur from the continued carnage.

Arsonists caught setting fires near Seattle, too

Washington state has also reportedly been targeted by arsonists, including in Seattle where several protesters were caught lighting fires. One of the fires resulted in the destruction of a construction trailer, while another occurred at a local business.

The claim is that the Australia bushfires that occurred last year were likewise the result of arsonists, at least according to a Twitter account called “BeachMilk” that blamed the down under fires on “leftist-terrorists.”

A suspected arsonist back in Oregon was actually held at gunpoint by a local property owner who caught the guy with matches on her land.

“What are you doing on my property?” the property owner asked him. “Did you light anything on fire?”

The suspect responded that he was “just passing through,” upon which the property owner demanded to know why he was holding matches.

“I smoke,” was his response, though he had no cigarettes on his person. The property owner continued to hold him there until police arrived and hauled the suspect away in handcuffs.

“If I need to do this again to protect my property, my family and my neighbors, I will in a heartbeat do it again, except this time I will not be as nice as I was,” the property owner wrote in a Facebook post.

“I will not put my family in danger by exposing myself any more than what I have already,” she added.

The latest news reports indicate that firefighters in Northern California, where there are also wildfires, have worn thin after more than a month of trying to battle the fiery infernos.

