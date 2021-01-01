Antifa Firebomb, Shoot Fireworks at Portland Police on NYE

Breitbart – by Bob Price

Portland Police Bureau officials report Antifa rioters attacked their officers with commercial-grade fireworks and firebombs during a New Year’s Eve incident. The rioters also attacked the federal courthouse and multiple downtown businesses.

Antifa rioters threw at least two Molotov cocktail-style firebombs and launched multiple commercial-grade fireworks at Portland police as they attempted to defend the downtown business district and the federal courthouse, officials said in a written statement. The rioters also attacked police officers with bricks, large rocks, and frozen water bottles.

In downtown Portland outside the Hatfield federal courthouse, antifa rioted for New Years by launching mortar fireworks and projectiles at police. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/c66b4WJdjL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

Following the attacks, police declared the demonstration a riot and ordered the anarchists to disperse. Antifa rioters refused to comply.

Antifa rioted in downtown Portland for New Years in a planned & pre-announced night of violence. They smashed up small businesses, started fires & even pushed outnumbered law enforcement back. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/MlBoJJSOU9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

Multiple attacks on the police forced them into retreat, independent journalist Andy Ngo reported.

Antifa force law enforcement to retreat as they move in closer and closer to attack the officers outside the Justice Center. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/YAW7IJjHGp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

As they retreated, emboldened rioters hurled large rocks or bricks at police with more fireworks.

Outnumbered law enforcement retreated as antifa launched attacks on them in downtown Portland at the riot. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/3uysqRMlnS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

Independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager captured much of the lawlessness and violence against police and the downtown businesses.

The rioters set fires in the streets and attacked the federal courthouse and multiple businesses, including another Starbucks and multiple financial institutions.

Antifa started multiple fires at their riot in downtown Portland after smashing up businesses. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/TH7lryN9f2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

New Years Eve riot at the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, with fires set to this light pole and crosswalk signal #PortlandProtests #PortlandRiots #Portland pic.twitter.com/y5uDZVrbvk — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 1, 2021

A Starbucks is ransacked in downtown Portland during tonight’s anti-police, anti-capitalism New Years Eve demonstration #PortlandProtests #NewYearsEve #Portland pic.twitter.com/uH2HG7jpTU — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 1, 2021

Portland Tribune reporter Zane Spalding reported this is the end of the line for this Starbucks. “Starbucks is leaving. They’re gone,” an employee told Spalding. “They’re not gonna come back after this … we took our fences down thinking everything was quiet. Bad move.”

Employee of Standard Insurance says 41 windows on Portland office tower were broken, each costing $5,000 each: “Starbucks is leaving. They’re gone. They’re not gonna come back after this… we took our fences down thinking everything was quiet. Bad move.” pic.twitter.com/04UZ7cFbBG — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) January 1, 2021

Multiple businesses came under attack.

Tonight’s protest in downtown Portland appears to be mostly over… here’s some of the aftermath pic.twitter.com/4sGeEOML7Z — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) January 1, 2021

Chase Bank broken into in downtown Portland, with front windows smashed here on New Years night #Portland #NewYearsEve #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/CFNZ2mHGRP — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 1, 2021

Gutenschwager reports police reinforcements finally arrived and police pushed back.

Police make a push through Chapman Square after reinforcements arrived, as the assembly is declared a riot over the LRAD in downtown Portland #PortlandProtests #PortlandRiots #Portland pic.twitter.com/iqABClEiLb — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 1, 2021

Police move in to make arrests of some of the Antifa activists at the end of tonight’s demonstration, after nearly a dozen businesses were broken into. The rest of the crowd scattered through downtown #Portland #NYE #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/Bj3r7vWOGQ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 1, 2021

Police officials said they made multiple arrests and are still compiling information.

“Portland Police officers citywide had to be pulled from answering emergency calls to respond,” officials wrote. “Law Enforcement officers from the Federal Protective Services and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office also engaged the crowd and were targeted with dangerous projectiles.”

“Some law enforcement officers suffered injuries, although no Portland Police officers were hurt,” the press release states.