Antifa Firebomb, Shoot Fireworks at Portland Police on NYE

Breitbart – by Bob Price

Portland Police Bureau officials report Antifa rioters attacked their officers with commercial-grade fireworks and firebombs during a New Year’s Eve incident. The rioters also attacked the federal courthouse and multiple downtown businesses.

Antifa rioters threw at least two Molotov cocktail-style firebombs and launched multiple commercial-grade fireworks at Portland police as they attempted to defend the downtown business district and the federal courthouse, officials said in a written statement. The rioters also attacked police officers with bricks, large rocks, and frozen water bottles.

Following the attacks, police declared the demonstration a riot and ordered the anarchists to disperse. Antifa rioters refused to comply.

Multiple attacks on the police forced them into retreat, independent journalist Andy Ngo reported.

As they retreated, emboldened rioters hurled large rocks or bricks at police with more fireworks.

Independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager captured much of the lawlessness and violence against police and the downtown businesses.

The rioters set fires in the streets and attacked the federal courthouse and multiple businesses, including another Starbucks and multiple financial institutions.

Portland Tribune reporter Zane Spalding reported this is the end of the line for this Starbucks. “Starbucks is leaving. They’re gone,” an employee told Spalding. “They’re not gonna come back after this … we took our fences down thinking everything was quiet. Bad move.”

Multiple businesses came under attack.

Gutenschwager reports police reinforcements finally arrived and police pushed back.

Police officials said they made multiple arrests and are still compiling information.

“Portland Police officers citywide had to be pulled from answering emergency calls to respond,” officials wrote. “Law Enforcement officers from the Federal Protective Services and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office also engaged the crowd and were targeted with dangerous projectiles.”

“Some law enforcement officers suffered injuries, although no Portland Police officers were hurt,” the press release states.

https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2021/01/01/watch-antifa-firebomb-shoot-fireworks-at-portland-police-on-nye/

