Antifa Goons Go to Sturgis Biker Rally — BIG MISTAKE — Need Police Protection for Their Escape

They’re not the smartest bunch.

On Saturday a group of Antifa goons thought it would be a good idea to crash the Sturgis Biker Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

This was a big mistake.

The far left anti-police group needed police escort to escape the dangerous situation they created!

At one point a tall Antifa goon with purple hair kicked bike and that’s when all hell broke loose.

The Sturgis bikers erupted and police took the purple haired goon.

The rest of Antifa had to get a police escort to get out of town.

So, what are the chances Antifa thanked the police for saving their lives.

