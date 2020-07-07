Antifa Is Posting Videos on Social Media on How to Smash Windshields and Assault Drivers Who Will Not Obey Them During Street Protests

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Antifa is posting videos online on how you can smash windshields, cut seatbelts and drag people from their vehicles.

This antifa member says its necessary when Americans don’t stop and wait during their street protests.

There is NOTHING about this group that is civil or lawful.

https://twitter.com/antifa_public/status/1280411450268360704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1280411450268360704%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2020%2F07%2Fantifa-posting-videos-social-media-smash-windshields-assault-drivers-will-not-obey-street-protests%2F

Sick woman.

It’s unlikely the manufacturer did not intend for its product to be used by criminals.

@resqmeinc This looks like your tool that Antifa is promoting to break car windows/cut seatbelts so they drag innocent people out of their vehicles and assault them. Any response? https://t.co/eeOr3RHw2Y — Chandler Kenilworth (@ChandlerKenil) July 7, 2020

