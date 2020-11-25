Antifa leader threatens ‘armed’ action against Trump supporters

WND

A self-designated Antifa leader in Pittsburgh threatened “armed” action against supporters of President Trump if the president didn’t concede the election, vowing to block roads in “conservative areas.”

The account of Adam Rahuba was suspended and the tweet was deleted, reported the Gateway Pundit.

However, Brandon Straka, the founder of the walkaway campaign to leave the Democratic Party, captured an image of it.

Antifa is just “an idea”- @JoeBiden It’s time for us to end this idea. pic.twitter.com/jUqVMdJTt4 — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 24, 2020

