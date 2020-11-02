ANTIFA protests in NYC : 11 arrested after cops clash with anti-Trump protesters in Manhattan

An anti-Trump protester clash in Manhattan on Sunday. Eleven anti-Trump protesters were arrested while gathering to confront a large caravan of Trump supporters that was seen driving around the Tri-State area while blocking traffic.

Video from the scene shows a large crowd of protesters being pushed and shoved by police officers in the Chelsea section of Manhattan on Sunday. The group of anti-Trump demonstrators were there to counter a ‘MAGA’ caravan that was expected to drive through parts of the city. The caravan did not appear in the area. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti…