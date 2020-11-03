One thought on “Antifa: Rise of the Black Flags – Full Movie Documentary

  1. Must watch video. But they should have talked more about who is funding Antifa….it isn’t just Soros, after all. Best part was the Middle Eastern man who plainly described Communist China’s role in this, and why Biden-Harris has ChiCom backing. Especially Harris….

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*