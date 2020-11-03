Posted: November 3, 2020 Categories: Videos Antifa: Rise of the Black Flags – Full Movie Documentary Wardo Rants November 3rd, 2020. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Antifa: Rise of the Black Flags – Full Movie Documentary”
Must watch video. But they should have talked more about who is funding Antifa….it isn’t just Soros, after all. Best part was the Middle Eastern man who plainly described Communist China’s role in this, and why Biden-Harris has ChiCom backing. Especially Harris….