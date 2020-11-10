Antifa says ‘No Presidents’: Portland Democrat building defaced with ‘F**k Biden,’ ‘BLM’ and ‘ACAB’ graffiti

Unrest on the streets of Portland continued over the weekend, with multiple arrests, the use of tear gas, and one local Democrat party office defaced with anti-government graffiti, including ‘F**k Biden’ and ‘No presidents.’

Oregon Governor Kate Brown rescinded an executive order Sunday that called on State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in Portland to take charge of the police response to expected violent protests in the wake of Tuesday’s presidential election.

I'm ending my law enforcement order for Portland. Thank you to everyone who exercised their free speech rights largely through joyful celebration. Now, the hard work begins to heal the divisions in our nation. No matter how you voted, we are all Americans. https://t.co/inZkl6v3Tt — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 8, 2020

“Thank you to everyone who exercised their free speech rights largely through joyful celebration. Now, the hard work begins to heal the divisions in our nation,” Brown tweeted.

Unfortunately, there appears to be a long way to go before the healing can begin, as Oregon State Police arrested four people during competing protests at the State Capitol in Salem on Saturday.

Before Brown rescinded the executive order, police deployed tear gas, which had previously been banned, to disperse groups of demonstrators in Portland.

Federal agents from DHS & ICE made another bullrush several blocks down the street & effected another arrest. One agent deployed Teargas on the 5-10 protesters remaining in the vicinity. No unlawful assembly was declared. #PortlandProtest #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/5TbzyTTr6U — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) November 8, 2020

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, a local Democratic Party office was defaced with an array of left-wing graffiti, with messages that included “F**k Biden,” “No presidents,” “ACAB” (“All cops are b******s”) and “BLM” (“Black lives matter”). The building’s windows and doors were also smashed.

“No Presidents” – Portland protesters tonight move from Laurelhurst Park to the Multnomah County Democrats building. Multiple windows were damaged. #PortlandProtests #Portland #Protest #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/kz7jNLz8pT — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 9, 2020

According to police, the group responsible for the damage were heard chanting, “Turn on the lights, come out and fight.”

At one point, protesters appeared to attempt ‘de-arrests’ of their comrades, with footage purporting to show violent scuffles between police and the demonstrators.

Portland Police Bureau makes an arrest and wards off Antifa of a “de-arrest” after the Multnomah County Democrat Office’s windows were shattered by Portland protesters. #PortlandProtests #Portland #Protest #Police pic.twitter.com/qtQElnUpvW — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 9, 2020

Three suspects between the ages of 22 and 33 were charged with criminal mischief and escape, and were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for their role in defacing and vandalizing the Multnomah County Democrats building.

Elsewhere, illegal street racers were filmed doing donuts at a busy intersection by the Portland police helicopter.

Video taken by @PortlandPolice Air Support Unit shows the dangerous driving by illegal speed racers before officers arrived and cleared the intersection. Fireworks set at 0:01 and 0:26. pic.twitter.com/RBenhHn8lV — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 8, 2020

