Antifa Terrorists Are Now Being Donated “Riot Gear” From Out of State Donors to Assist With Their Nightly Mob Violence

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Antifa terrorists in Portland are being donated riot gear from out of state donors.

They’ve organized out of state donations for their nightly riots.

The Antifa and Black Lives Matter mob have been rioting nightly for the past 60 nights in downtown Portland.

Gateway Pundit

One thought on “Antifa Terrorists Are Now Being Donated “Riot Gear” From Out of State Donors to Assist With Their Nightly Mob Violence

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*