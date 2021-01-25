Antifa Trashes Tacoma After Viral Video Of Cop Driving Through Crowd

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Antifa anarchists in Tacoma, Washington set fires and vandalized buildings on Sunday after a video of a police officer plowing through a crowd of illegal street racers went viral over the weekend.

Videos of the mayhem were all over Twitter Sunday night, as hundreds of people took to the streets near the incident – damaging at least two police cars and forcing several city buildings to be evacuated, according to the NY Post.

An unlawful assembly was declared around 9:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Protesters assembled outside of the Pierre County Jail, chanting “Free them all!”

Meanwhile, protesters are planning on this being a nightly thing…

How long until a new autonomous zone is created and a soundcloud rapper starts passing out semiautomatic weapons out of the back of his Tesla?

