Antifa “war encampment” found in Portland, housing agitators who emerge from tents each night to unleash CHAOS and violence

Clear News Wire – by HealthRanger

A shocking new video has surfaced that appears to show a tent city compound in Portland, Oregon, housing a large number of people who are descried as Antifa agitators who reportedly join in the nightly chaos and mayhem that’s systematically burning down the city of Portland. According to the video, shown below, this tent city — described as a “war encampment” — is located between the Hawthorn bridge and Burnside Bridge in downtown Portland. The video shows the tent city consists of portable restrooms, emergency shelter structures, and what appear to be covered food service areas for serving food to the inhabitants. The video creator explains that the tent city is funded by the City of Portland, but there is no evidence presented in the video that supports the funding claim. A privacy fence surrounds the compound, reportedly with a sign that says the location is an “art installation.” PressCalifornia.com explains, “It is entirely funded by the city of Portland, with start-up costs priced at $214,097 and ongoing support for all three sites expected at $155,488 monthly, N.A.W.C. said.”

The YouTube channel of the original creator of this video is called “Never Alone With Christ.” The citizen journalist who captured this video says, “I was chased approximately four or five blocks by two men, one with a slingshot” after filming the video. (See Antifa.news for more news reports covering the Antifa terrorism movement.) Here’s the video from ZGoldenReport on Brighteon.com: Brighteon.com/bb72cf96-5b0d-423b-b7f8-0550a6ffb951

And here’s the original video from Never Alone With Christ, via YouTube, which might ban it: https://youtu.be/UE_3LDvWcbY

