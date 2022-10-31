Antisemitic messages projected on Jacksonville buildings after Georgia/Florida game


First Coast News
October 31, 2022
An antisemitic message was displayed on TIAA Bank Field after the Georgia/Florida game in Jacksonville, part of a disturbing pattern of anti-Semitic displays.

One thought on “Antisemitic messages projected on Jacksonville buildings after Georgia/Florida game

  1. Truth has always been anti-Semitic.
    According to the jews.
    Also, why do they think they speak for all jews? Why do they claim to be the only Semitic people on the planet?
    Palestinians are Semitic and yet Israel continues to genocide them daily.
    Well. We know why.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*