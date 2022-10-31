Posted: October 31, 2022 Categories: Videos Antisemitic messages projected on Jacksonville buildings after Georgia/Florida game First Coast News October 31, 2022 An antisemitic message was displayed on TIAA Bank Field after the Georgia/Florida game in Jacksonville, part of a disturbing pattern of anti-Semitic displays. Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Antisemitic messages projected on Jacksonville buildings after Georgia/Florida game”
Truth has always been anti-Semitic.
According to the jews.
Also, why do they think they speak for all jews? Why do they claim to be the only Semitic people on the planet?
Palestinians are Semitic and yet Israel continues to genocide them daily.
Well. We know why.