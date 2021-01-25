Anybody Who’s About to Get JABBED MUST SEE THIS!!!





HighImpactFlix

January 24th, 2021.

This is a reporting system that ANYBODY can submit adverse reactions to. Not just heath care professionals. There is a disclaimer at the beginning you should read. Also, if you want more information on each case you can click on the blue “VAERS ID” number in the left hand column.

Here are all the links I talked about in the video:

Moderna site: https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development

VAERS: https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html

CDC: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

Anonymous Aficionado: https://odysee.com/@AnonymousAficionado:9/trim.EF462943-C28E-45AA-B0DF-3DCE0CE832F4:0