AOC Enraged That Coronavirus Stimulus Doesn’t Hand Over Cash to Illegals

Political Insider – by Rusty Weiss

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) voiced her displeasure that the coronavirus stimulus bill does not include cash payments to some illegal aliens.

The New York Democrat blamed Republicans in a Twitter tirade for such an oversight, despite the stimulus bill passing on a 96-0 unanimous vote in the Senate.

Cash payments as written in the bill – $1,200 to most individuals depending on income, $2,400 to couples – will only apply to taxpayers with a Social Security number.

AOC’s Anger

Ocasio-Cortez noted that cash payments will not be made to immigrants with tax IDs, or ITINs.

ITINs, according to the American Immigration Council, are “a tax processing number issued by the IRS to ensure that people – including unauthorized immigrants – pay taxes even if they do not have a Social Security number and regardless of their immigration status.”

“To clarify, $1200 checks are ONLY going to some [with] social [security] numbers, NOT immigrants [with] tax IDs (ITINs),” she fumed. “Thanks to GOP, these checks will be cut off the backs of *taxpaying immigrants,* who get nothing.”

To clarify, $1200 checks are ONLY going to some w/social sec numbers, NOT immigrants w/ tax IDs (ITINs). Thanks to GOP, these checks will be cut off the backs of *taxpaying immigrants,* who get nothing. Many are essential workers who pay more taxes than Amazon. Wall St gets $4T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 26, 2020

Blames Trump For Holding People Hostage

Ocasio-Cortez, who has an economics degree that she really needs to be refunded for, also tore into the coronavirus stimulus bill for not providing funding for hospitals and unemployment.

“What Trump [and] Senate GOP have done is hold hospitals, working people, and the vulnerable hostage so they could get in $500 billion (that will be leveraged into $4T) in corporate welfare,” she wrote. “Without the Wall [Street] giveaway, GOP refuses to fund hospitals & unemployment. It’s inhumane.”

According to CNBC, the bill provides $117 billion for hospitals and veterans’ health care and markedly boosts unemployment insurance.

What Trump + Senate GOP have done is hold hospitals, working people, and the vulnerable hostage so they could get in $500 billion (that will be leveraged into $4T) in corporate welfare. Without the Wall St giveaway, GOP refuses to fund hospitals & unemployment. It’s inhumane. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 26, 2020

Pelosi Soothes Disappointed Democrats

As per usual, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to placate juveniles in her party who aren’t getting everything on their socialist wish list in this coronavirus stimulus bill.

“What is important is for us to recognize the good that is in the bill, appreciate it for what it does,” Pelosi told CNN Wednesday evening. “Don’t judge it for what it doesn’t because we have more bills to come.”

That’s a wink and a nod to the Squad – who dictates every little dance move she does these days – that we’ll get your pet projects in future legislation.

