Posted: February 17, 2022
AOC Says She Helped "Huge Amounts" Of Illegal Immigrants Get Taxpayer Relief Money
GOP War Room Feb 16, 2022
Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she helped "huge amounts" of illegal immigrants get taxpayer relief money, during a virtual town hall on 2/15/2022.
3 thoughts on “AOC Says She Helped “Huge Amounts” Of Illegal Immigrants Get Taxpayer Relief Money”
And she admits she’s a traitor to this country and its people
yet ..not a dam thing is done .. this is why we have shit for government
Shit in Shit out
Another piece of evidence for the Common Law Court case to come. No plea bargaining for admissions of guilt in the Common Law Court though…
Treason and she needs a rope