APOCALYPSE in AUSTRIA! Salzburg destroyed! Flood washed away houses, cars and people!

Jul 18, 2021

Much of Hallein, a town outside of Salzburg, Austria, was flooded on July 17, after torrential rainfall.

The mayor of Hallein, Alexander Stangassinger, called the flooding a “disaster”, but said that he was proud of how the citizens of the town reacted to the emergency.

Across Europe, at least 180 people have been killed by flooding. Officials say the risk has not disappeared and flood defenses are at risk of collapse in several countries.

Flash floods hit southern Germany on Sunday, killing at least one person and adding to the flooding devastation that has claimed the lives of more than 180 people in Europe in recent days.

The Berchtesgadener Land district in Bavaria, which borders Austria, became the latest region to be hit by record rainfall and ensuing floods. Sunday’s death brought Germany’s death toll to 156 in its worst natural disaster in almost six decades, and the European toll to 183.

About 110 people have been killed in the worst-hit Ahrweiler district south of Cologne. More bodies are expected to be found there as the flood waters recede, police say.

The European floods, which began on Wednesday, have mainly hit the German states of Rhineland Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia as well as parts of Belgium. Entire communities have been cut off, without power or communications.