Mary, Galen, and Norm are sponsoring an auction to raise funds for From the Trenches World Report.
This way, the Trenchers will get what they want and the Trenches will be supported.
All auctions will end on Friday, April 30th at noon, Pacific Time.
The winning bidder can either donate via PayPal or mail the donation to Henry Shivley, P.O. Box 964, Chiloquin, Oregon 97624.
Make sure you include your current mailing address so that the prizes can go out as soon as possible.
Thank you to Mary, Galen, and Norm for the donations and to all who participate.
Good luck and have fun!
3 thoughts on “April Auction for From the Trenches”
Way to go you guys for stepping up to the plate, awesome.. Believe it or not, your helping to save lives. The Trenches family is like no other..
I’ve been at the plate for quite some time 🙂
Yes you have Mary, many years, myself I find it very gratifying, Norm and Galen as well. Cant say thanks enough, hopefully, we can continue…