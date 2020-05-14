“April Morning” 1988 Lexington/Concord – American Revolution TV-Movie





Apr 19, 2020

April 19th 1775 – An excellent representation of the events on Lexington Green and the fighting during the retreat from Concord – based on the book “April Morning,” by Howard Fast which was originally published in 1961.

This novel was adapted for TV as a CBS Sunday Night movie (remember those?) as part of the Hallmark Hall of Fame in 1988. It was directed by Delbert Mann and starred Chad Lowe as Adam and Tommy Lee Jones as Moses, Susan Blakley, Rip Torn and 80s TV staple Robert Urich . Although it is set at the very beginning of the American Revolution it is more about Adam’s journey to manhood and his relationship with his parents.

I remember watching this movie on a scratchy VHS dozens of times growing up. For education, entertainment, enlightenment and inspiration. We hope you enjoy.