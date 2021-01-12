AR15.com, The World’s Largest Gun Forum, Knocked Offline After Being ‘Booted’ From GoDaddy

The world’s largest gun forum was knocked offline on Monday after reportedly being “booted” from the domain registrar GoDaddy.

“ARFCOM Is Down,” AR15.com’s official Twitter account said on Monday afternoon. “We’ve been booted from GoDaddy and are looking for an alternative solution.”

“The site will return at https://www.ar15-backup.com,” they said. “Standby for more information.”

Their new domain is currently online.

GoDaddy has yet to provide a statement on the incident.

Judging by the timing, one would assume it’s related to the protests in Washington DC last week.

UPDATE:

