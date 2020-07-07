Are 5G microwave transmissions triggering the COVID-19 second wave?

State of the Nation – by Julian Rose

“Between 1949 and 1962 everything we needed to know about microwaves was already known. All interference of the human condition was known by 1952. All birth defects, organs, cells, brain functions and moods could be entered, changed and destroyed. Microwaves were used then, as now, as stealth weapons, before they became cell phones.”



These are the words of Barrie Trower, ex Royal Navy microwave weapons expert, spoken at Exeter University in February 2020. I will be quoting him again later.

A ‘stealth weapon’ delivers unseen poisoned arrows, and as Barrie Trower informs us, arrows which modify, maim and murder. Such a tool, in the hands of billions of human beings has the capacity to achieve its ends via a very cunning form of stealth, since unlike food poisoning, material pollutants or bullets, it leaves very little trace within the bodies of those at its receiving end.

In fact, just like the microwave oven, it cooks living matter from the inside out rather than from the outside in as normal cooking does. This renders the food poisonous to the human gut.

Now, what we have gathered from the more learned and lateral thinking doctors and scientists engaged in examining Covid-19 symptoms, is that a virus (Covid-19 has been termed ‘a virus’) under attack behaves similarly. In it’s effort to purify itself from aggressive pathogens it releases what are known as ‘exosomes’, a kind of mucus like fluid that poisons the invader.

These same doctors state that a virus cannot ‘pass’ between people or animals. Only some form of pathogen can do that. After the infamous Spanish flu epidemic that killed millions of Europeans in 1918, efforts were made to isolate the causative agent. It was widely assumed by the medical profession that the vehicle must be something that passes freely between humans. So they got infected people to sneeze into the faces of uninfected people as well as passing saliva from infected to uninfected animals.

The outcome was a shock – none of the uninfected people or animals developed the flu or displayed any symptoms associated with it. Thousands were involved in this research.

The Spanish flu was labelled a form of Coronavirus, yet unlike its Corona cousins that are responsible for the classic winter flu cycles, it could not infect via human contacts or close proximity. Some unseen ‘stealth’ factor appears to have played a key role in causing the respiratory and feverish sickness that led to the demise of so many in 1918.

But there was something that fits such a description which was unleashed on the world at just that time and which is described as ‘a quantum leap in electrification’. Rudolf Steiner declared that after this event “It became much harder to be human”.

Further surges in viral sicknesses occurred upon the introduction of military radar during World War Two. And now we arrive at yet another critical mass expansion of microwave radiation technologies: the launching into space of an ever growing number of 5G microwave radiating satellites c/o the multi billionaire megalomaniac Elon Musk.

The ground based expansion of 5G transmitters will be eclipsed by the sheer scale of Musk’s mad dreams (and our nightmares). Already more than four hundred irradiating 5G satellites are causing high levels of disruption to the ionosphere where they are being placed in orbit.

The ionosphere, as explained by Arthur Fairstenberg, author of The Invisible Rainbow, is the source point of the electric circuit which supplies all life on Earth with its cyclic dynamic energy. It is a highly delicate mechanism and zapping it with foreign modulated radiation has the capacity to completely destabilise the natural harmonic energy scales that flow from the ionosphere to Earth and then, via lightning storms, cycle back to where they started in the ionosphere.

The murdering Mr Musk wants to get twenty thousand of these weapons into the ionosphere over the next 2/3 years “so that every square inch of the Earth can be covered.” Let’s not beat around the bush, this is a central surveillance operation and catalyst for the demise of life on Earth, combined.

We are now in the summer months of 2020. The CV-19 scam which was launched at the turn of the year, brought with it a spate of deception, lies and confusions like no other single event has ever achieved. Amidst the cacophony of hype, false statistics, futile masks and senseless social distancing, some 0.26% of the world population supposedly died from Covid-19.

The figures tied-in almost perfectly with the normal annual winter flu deaths. Those whose lives were saved, suffered from something that has never been scientifically proven to be a Covid-19 virus.

The cause of these people’s sickness has never been identified or isolated. This is why the planned ‘vaccine’ is not going to do what it will be described as doing. It will not protect, but instead will make all receivers more susceptible to all illnesses as well as direct objects of control.

So that leads us on to the next card in the Corona pushers pack: ‘the second wave’. If the central control system is to keep the Covid fear factor from waning – and it is waning at this time – then they must get the ‘second wave’ onto everybody’s mind with the minimum of delay.

An increasingly sceptical public is going to need stronger evidence of something nasty happening than they got with the ‘first wave’. The authorities know this, and they know they have the stealth weapon at their disposal as the perfect foil for a second unexplainable wave of sickness to become manifest. Enough of an alarm to get home imprisonment ‘lock down’, or something similar, back on the agenda once again.

Something that enables the agents of control to keep a tight command over the behaviour patterns of the populus, thereby keeping the momentum moving in the direction of the cybernetic New World Order planetary control system which is the ultimate ambition of the hidden perpetrators behind this grand deception.

Let’s go back to Barrie Trower

“In 1965 I already had a military cell phone. It was seen as a potentially very lucrative market for the public. It was recognised by most countries, that because of the dangers involved, cell phones would not be allowed therefore they would have to adopt the Schwan 1953 short term ‘six minutes heating only test’.” This test is still being tried-on by INCIRP today. It is a totally inappropriate test for long term non-ionising forms of radiation and states ‘if the body is not heated-up within six minutes use of a cell phone it is perfectly safe’.

Trower continues “5G first appeared on the scene in 1972. In 1971, US top secret papers proved cancer to be caused by low level microwave radiation and in 1973 the World Health Organisation held a conference in Warsaw. The 350 page paper that emerged out of that event documented microwave transmissions as being directly linked to cancer in ordinary people. The document was stamped ‘Top Secret’ and never released.”

To day the secrecy remains. It is now ‘top secret’ that 5G (and quite possibly 4G+) is a significant causative agent in the respiratory sickness being tagged Covid-19. Scientific evidence has emerged showing that 5G sucks oxygen out of the air as well as the corpuscles of the blood. Online articles linking 5G to Coronavirus are being almost instantly black-listed.

The next ‘great pandemic’, if enough of us don’t speak-up to prevent it being perpetrated on society, will be a 5G satellite attack on all life on Earth. But it will go under the title ‘The Second Coronavirus Wave’. No one will admit that ‘the micro-wave’ is‘the second wave’. A 5G second wave.

Don’t run and hide; it won’t be possible anyway. Extract yourself from microwave victimhood. Cease supporting the weapons industry and give the world the chance to live and breathe, not to endure slow suffocation under a blanket of killer radiation.

Julian Rose is an early pioneer of UK organic farming, writer, international activist, entrepreneur and teacher. His latest book ‘Overcoming the Robotic Mind – Why Humanity Must Come Through’ is particularly prescient reading for this time: see www.julianrose.info

___

https://newagora.ca/second-wave-think-micro-wave-julian-rose/

State of the Nation