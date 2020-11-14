Are Phone Networks Now Censoring Links About Election Fraud?

Summit News – by Paul Joseph Watson

A video posted to Twitter shows a woman attempting to send a URL about alleged vote fraud to an iPhone but the message going undelivered, prompting claims that phone networks are now censoring links.

“BREAKING: Messages about election fraud are being censored via text message,” claims the woman. “Here is 100% proof! GEyesgle Green apple or Verizon or all are the culprit. More testing is needed to figure out which company(s) is censoring text messages about the fraud! We have hit peak level censorship!”

The clip shows her sending normal text messages from an Android phone to an iPhone, but when she attempts to send a link about alleged vote fraud from thedonald.win website, the message is not delivered to the iPhone, despite the Android phone saying it had been delivered.

The woman is then able to send an edited version of the link that isn’t a direct URL to the iPhone, but when she attempts to send it back from the iPhone to the Android phone with the URL active, the message is not delivered.

https://twitter.com/1infinite0/status/1327176573552783360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1327176573552783360%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2020%2F11%2F13%2Fvideo-are-phone-networks-now-censoring-links-about-election-fraud%2F