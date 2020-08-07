Are the COVID Tests a Way to Surreptitiously Infect or Implant People?

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

Now that the public is starting to wake up to the fact that people leading the COVID response are MASS MURDERERS responsible for millions of deaths due to censoring life-saving information from thousands of doctors who are treating COVID patients with a 100% success rate, it is time to start questioning EVERYTHING they are asking the public to comply with.

What are their true motives, since they obviously do NOT value human life?

Makia Freeman from The Freedom Articles published a very interesting article this past week, raising serious questions about the PCR tests, which we have already reported are not reliable, and why the cotton swabs have to be so long? Makia writes:

We need to ask ourselves whether these COVID tests are in fact a clever way to gain secret access to the inside of our bodies, especially our brains. The nasal swabs being used (called nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal) are incredibly long (around 6 inches or 15 cm) which means they reach to the very back of our throats. Is there any medical reason why the swabs must be this length? In human anatomy, the cribriform plate is a midline bone important as part both of the cranium and of the nose which transmits the olfactory nerves that carry the sense of smell. It is a very delicate and fragile part of the body. Why on earth do the COVID tests contain a swab (a padded stick) which can poke and prod this delicate bone? Could it be because the cribriform plate allows access to the brain? Could these COVID tests be used to surreptitiously infect people (with some disease-causing agent), deliver the vaccine (which they claim they are still developing) or even implant people (with nanotechnology such as microchips)?

I asked a retired medical doctor who is known to Health Impact News about what Makia was saying here regarding the need for long cotton swabs penetrating so far into the body, and this doctor replied:

There is no valid reason for swabbing the naso-pharynx so deeply that it causes pain and injury to the extreme back and roof of the nose. Whatever microorganisms are there are distributed throughout the entire nose and throat. They are supposedly easily communicated by a sneeze, hence the “need” for masks.. You don’t have to go digging for them. You could even blow your nose into a tissue and that would be a sufficient sample to culture.

There is something highly suspicious about these COVID tests.

by Makia Freeman

The Freedom Articles

AT A GLANCE…

THE STORY:The COVID PCR tests are administered with a 6 inch (15cm) long cotton swab through the nose, which goes to the very back of your throat. Why?

THE IMPLICATIONS:The swab touches the sensitive cribriform plate with direct access to your brain. Is there an ulterior design to these tests?

The COVID tests being rolled out around the world, roughly in line with 1-3-30 plan of the Rockefeller Foundation, are the main focus of this current phase of Operation Coronavirus.

The more people tested, the more positive cases recorded, which fuels the official scare narrative and keeps the fear alive to justify yet more tyranny.

However, there may be something else going on too.

We need to ask ourselves whether these COVID tests are in fact a clever way to gain secret access to the inside of our bodies, especially our brains.

The nasal swabs being used (called nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal) are incredibly long (around 6 inches or 15 cm) which means they reach to the very back of our throats.

Is there any medical reason why the swabs must be this length? These particular COVID tests are PCR tests; I have covered in other articles how flawed and unsuitable PCR tests are.

Could these COVID tests be used to surreptitiously infect people (with some disease-causing agent), deliver the vaccine (which they claim they are still developing) or even implant people (with nanotechnology such as microchips)?

COVID Tests: Targeting or Accessing the Cribriform Plate?

In human anatomy, the cribriform plate is a midline bone important as part both of the cranium and of the nose which transmits the olfactory nerves that carry the sense of smell.

It is a very delicate and fragile part of the body. Why on earth do the COVID tests contain a swab (a padded stick) which can poke and prod this delicate bone?

Could it be because the cribriform plate allows access to the brain? Jim Stone recently alluded to this in a post entitled The Coronavirus test is not credible and likely to be for clandestine brain access reproduced at this website:

“They are claiming the virus wrecks the nervous systems of a large percentage of people, leaving lasting neurological problems and brain damage. But I’d like to ask – is it really a virus doing that, or are the tests doing that? Folks, the coronavirus tests themselves, in many cases, (there are different types) but in many cases they are obviously what is causing the brain damage. Easily explained: Many of the tests, (all of them that use the incredibly long “swab”) take their samples from the cribriform plate, which is a millimeter thick bone at the top of the nasal cavity that is perforated with many holes that go directly into the brain cavity. These holes are what your olfactory nerves pass through, and there are many (the bone is similar to a coarse screen). If you wanted to sabotage someone by planting a clandestine brain virus, nanotech, or plant a chip in someone, this would be the place to do it because perhaps a doctor could get a chip out but individuals certainly never could without perforating that very thin bone (that is not really even bone, it is about half nerves) and anyone attempting to do an extraction from there would likely end up killing themselves. Any chemicals, viruses, nanotech or whatever else they wanted to put there will have immediate access to the brain and you can forget about getting that out, once it’s in, it is in. It would be literally right on the brain when placed, and go right in. People complain about the tests being excruciatingly painful with the pain lasting for days. For what reason would the tests need to touch the most brain accessible part of the human body? Are the ones that do really tests at all? DNA tests are done with a simple mouth swab, and it’s ridiculous to think any virus test – when you supposedly can spread it by coughing, – would not be the same. Something is screwy with these tests. They have GOT TO be fake, (or at least the ones that literally swab the brain area). No wonder why they hurt for days and GEE, getting your olfactory nerves nailed by whatever is on that swab is probably what is causing people to permanently lose their sense of smell. COMMON SENSE. I bet you did not know how nasty that test really is. Avoid the test at all costs. OK, I did look at that article a few days ago, and I had dismissed it at the time… I could not fathom the possibility that these monsters were using their barbaric “PCR test” methods as a means of DAMAGING our brains….. Ethics aside, I could not see even these foul creatures stooping to such a horrible low…. But again we are dealing with monsters with no human conscience here, right?”

Here is another quote from the same website (but this one is not from Jim Stone):

“… they conducted the “tests” by inserting a gawd damn 6 INCH long (15cm) swab right up EACH nostril until it reached way into the back of their nasal passages. Then the testers proceeded to twist the swabs for about 10-15 seconds in each nostril…. Then they removed the swabs and inserted them into the test tubes to be sent off to the laboratories for ‘analysis’…. I honestly had to stop and think for the moment.. WHY in the hell would they need to insert such a long swab all the way to the back of the nasal passage ways in the first place? And then to twist the swabs on that palate in the rear of the nasal passage against the soft tissue seems very barbaric to me as well! Would that motion alone cause damage to that palate and possibly create a much WORSE scenario than what this ‘virus’ would do? And all of the people that I did talk to told me the same story that they had ‘headaches” and in some cases a feeling of nausea and severe sinus pain that followed…. As I have always been a sinus headache sufferer and have had such pain in the back of my own nasal cavities for years, I know what they are going through…… And all this just to get a ‘sample’ of this supposed virus’ RNA to verify that someone is positive? Again it seems pretty barbaric, and to me there would be much simpler means of getting tissue samples rather than possibly damage the back of our nasal cavities!”

There is something highly suspicious about these COVID tests. At the very least, we need to remember that batches of the COVID tests have been proven to be contaminated, sometimes with coronavirus itself (e.g. in the US and the UK) – although fact checkers claim the ‘virus’ could not spread or infect people, just make test results ineffective.

Given the NWO (New World Order) objective of a completely microchipped population, I would not put it past the NWO conspirators to conduct such a horrific and clandestine method of implanting people without their knowledge under the guise of helping them.

Does Pointing a Laser Gun at Your Head Weaken Your Pineal Gland?

On the topic of invasive medical interventions, before we even get to vaccines and nanochips, or even nasopharyngeal tests, what about the temperature laser guns?

You may be unlucky enough to live in an area where businesses are now doing thermal screening by pointing a gun at your forehead.

Medical consequences aside, this is blatant and disgusting conditioning to get people used to having a gun pointed at their head. Think about what we’re allowing if we accept this new normal where gun-like devices are routinely pointed at our heads.

Think about the tremendous harm we’re doing to children if we allow them to become accustomed to this.

This interesting video discusses how the infrared ray from the gun may be damaging the pineal gland, the gateway to higher energy realms and consciousness. The man in this video quotes an Australian nurse:

“I’m really worried …are we being desensitized to be targeted at the head and also causing potential health issues by aiming an infrared ray to the pineal gland? I went to a shopping mall and people were lining up to get their temperature taken by an employee who obviously was not a medic and was not properly educated on how to correctly perform this procedure. Many were shocked when it was my turn and I took the gun that was being directed at my forehead and re-directed it to my wrist. I spoke softly but firmly and told that employee that an infrared thermometer must never be pointed at someone’s forehead, especially babies and young children. In addition it requires basic knowledge of how to properly read someone’s temperature, i.e. placing a thermometer on the wrist or elbow fold is much more accurate and much less harmful. It was very disturbing to me to observe children getting used to seeing an object in the shape of a gun aiming at their forehead and without any negative reaction from the adults as if this was normal and acceptable. As a medical professional, I refuse to directly target the pineal gland which is located directly in the center of the forehead, with an infrared ray. However, most people agree to go through this several times a day! Our pineal glands must be protected as it is crucial for our health now and in the future. A standard infrared thermometer absorbs infrared but doesn’t emit it, so from that perspective they are safe. The problem with safety comes from laser thermometers, which emit a beam of light to highlight the area of the object being assessed to ensure accuracy. This beam is categorized as a Class II laser which emit visible light below one milliwatt and can be sold as ‘pointers’ used to direct attention to information on smart boards or white boards in lectures. Although they are generally classed as being safe, they can damage the retina if you stare into the beam. Lasers produce an intense beam of light which can cause laser radiation in the form of thermal tissue damage. The dangers increase the closer you are to the laser the more serious the injury potential.”

Final Thoughts

This point of this particular post is to raise awareness and ask questions.

This article doesn’t have the answers as to what is really in these COVID tests and whether they are designed with an ulterior motive.

Hopefully these initial questions will spur further investigation from people, or at the very least encourage people to be highly skeptical of willingly taking these tests without a second thought.

It must be clear by now that nothing about Operation Coronavirus is benign, not even the tests. Every aspect of this agenda must be carefully scrutinized.

Submitting to the test itself is tacit acquiescence that the test works and is necessary for public health and safety – both of which are patently false.

