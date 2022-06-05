Jun 3, 2022 • H.E. Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, Frederick Kempe, President and CEO, Atlantic Council, Dr. George Friedman, Founder and Chairman, Geopolitical Futures, Dr. Pippa Malmgren, Economist, Former US Presidential Advisor, share their views on a new world order in a session themed ‘Are We Ready for a New World Order’, moderated by Becky Anderson, CNN, at the #worldgovsummit
One thought on “Are We Ready for a New World Order?”
“Those who choose to rule over others, those who claim illegitimate power over society whether elected or not, those who believe they are more capable of dictating how others must live their lives instead of learning how to live their own, those who believe in taking from some by force in order to redistribute their property to others at their whim, and those who claim that they are ‘serving’ the public; they are the ones who should be ignored, shunned, ridiculed, and if necessary, tarred and feathered, and run out of town. They deserve nothing less.”
— Gary Barnette
Tar and Feathering might not get the job done:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ncL0miC_NQ&t=1s
