Arizona cop fatally shoots man in wheelchair nine times in the back

New York Post
Dec 1, 2021

Harrowing footage caught the moment an off-duty Arizona cop working as a Walmart security guard shot a 61-year-old man in a wheelchair nine times in the back, killing him — after the disabled man allegedly shoplifted.

The officer, Ryan Remington, was on assignment at the Walmart in Tucson on Monday when an employee alerted him about 6 p.m. that a customer in a motorized wheelchair had swiped a toolbox, KGUN reported.

The employee caught up with the suspect, identified later as Richard Lee Richards, and asked him to show a receipt in the parking lot.

“Instead of providing the receipt, Mr. Richards brandished a knife and said, ‘Here’s your receipt,’” Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a statement, according to CNN.

The chief said Remington, a four-year member of the Tucson police force, also followed Richards while “attempting to gain his cooperation” and surrender the blade.

