Arizona Counties Threatened with Class 6 Felony Charges if They Won’t Certify the Rigged Election

Gateway Pundit – by Jordan Conradson

Kari Lake has spoken out against the rigged and conflict-ridden Arizona Midterm Elections, which were certified by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and several other counties today.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the corrupt Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to certify the rigged election that was overseen by MAGA-hating RINOs, a Katie Hobbs surrogate, and radical leftist gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs.

Kari Lake spoke out last night on the fraudulent certification, saying God will not forget, and I will not quit.

Kari Lake will file another lawsuit once the results are officially certified, in accordance with Arizona Statute.

TGP also reported that Katie Hobbs, a convicted racist, sued Cochise County for failing to certify the fraudulent results.

It was revealed yesterday by a Yavapai County Supervisor that Arizona county officials were threatened with Class 6 felony charges if they refused to certify the fraudulent election.

“We’ve been informed the entire Yavapai BOS, with one Democrat exception, expressed a belief the election had serious errors, but were told by the County Attorney, Deputy Attorney, & County Administrator they MUST certify today or face Class 6 felony charges,” according to Kari Lake War Room.

Ron Gould of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors was also told that he would be arrested if he did not certify the election.

“I found out today that I have no choice but to vote “Aye” or I will be arrested and charged with a felony,” Ron Gould said during the Board of Supervisors Special Meeting on Monday.

Watch the video below:

Katie Hobbs is a tyrannical psychopath!

According to Salwin Law Group, “a class 6 felony is the least severe type of felony in Arizona. A conviction can result in fines, probation, or a prison sentence in the Arizona Department of Corrections typically between 4 months to 5.75 years. A class 6 felony is unique in that the prosecutor has the option to charge it as a misdemeanor. Even if the crime is charged as a felony, a class 6 felony can be reduced to a misdemeanor.”

