“Arizona Man” Brings Death At An Idaho Intersection

Allan Wall

Connor Dale Holcomb was a 22-year old resident of the state of Idaho.

“Connor loved the outdoors….” reads his obituary, and in Idaho, there is a lot of outdoors to love.

Connor enjoyed hunting, ATV riding and mountain lake boating. He had played football and wrestled and spent time as a ski instructor.

Heavy equipment operation was Connor’s vocation, and he was also involved in cattle raising.

Connor’s earthly life came to an end on May 19th, 2021, driving his Ford pickup truck across an Idaho highway intersection.

If Connor had crossed the intersection a few minutes earlier, maybe even a few minutes later, he might have been safe.

But the instant he crossed the intersection, the drunk driver of a semi-truck ran a red light and crashed right into Connor’s pickup.

As for Connor, he was thrown out of his pickup. They took him to the hospital, but it was too late. The young man died of blunt force trauma.

The semi-truck driver was drunk, with a blood alcohol content level of 0.22. Compare that to the U.S. legal intoxication level of 0.08 and the 0.04 intoxication level for commercial drivers.

Who was the drunk driver who took Connor’s life?

The Idaho Statesman newspaper called the driver “an Arizona man”. Indeed, he did reside in Arizona.

But the rest of the story is that Cecilio Eliut Camacho-Montoya was an illegal alien from Mexico. So he wasn’t legally in the country, shouldn’t have been driving a semi-truck in this country, and certainly shouldn’t have been driving drunk in this country.

Camacho-Montoya was charged by Ada County with felony vehicular manslaughter and aggravated felony drunk driving.

This tragedy raises a number of troubling questions.

How was Camacho-Montoya allowed into the country?

Why wasn’t he deported?

Why was he allowed to drive a semi-truck if he wasn’t a legal citizen?

Did he have a license to drive that truck? If not, why not?

If he did have a license, how could he obtain one if not legally in the country?

Whose truck was it?

If it was someone else’s, why was an illegal alien hired to drive a truck?

These are questions to which we need answers.

If we don’t get answers, and we don’t fix these problems, more Americans are likely to be killed at intersections by drivers who shouldn’t even be here.

Allan Wall