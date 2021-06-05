Arizona Resident Marty Logan Details How His Mother DIED FROM THE JAB – Shows Autopsy Evidence

Gateway Pundit – by Jordan Conradson

Marty Logan is a Scottsdale resident whose mother took the vaccine on February 16th, 2021. She passed the very next day.

Marty posted a video on YouTube telling the story of how the Moderna jab killed his mother.

“The medical examiners did not want to do an autopsy, they wanted to write COVID on it. We said ‘No’. When we find the death certificate and it says on here ‘Adult failure to thrive, cardiac failure’. Well, I have an autopsy right here that says there was no cardiac failure. It says there was no heart attack. There was no stroke. There was no aneurysm. We then sent the brain tissues out to a neuro specialist. Here are the final autopsy results: She had a massive and rapid liver failure. I asked the doctor “what was it like in her final moments when she went out?”. When she died she had a shortness of breath, which felt like she was being choked and someone had their hand wrapped around their neck. Here is the VAERS report that the pathologist sent to the FDA last week: The pathologist STATES that it was an adverse reaction to the vaccine. It was the Moderna vaccine. My mom tested negative for covid on January 31. She received the COVID vaccine on February 16. I had dinner with her that night. we had onion rings, we had a margarita, she was fine. She dropped dead the next day. These are the facts. Knowledge is power. make up your own mind.”

The Epoch Times reported on March 6 that 966 people had died after having the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines.

CNBC reported that Nine members of MLB’s New York Yankees who are vaccinated have tested positive for Covid with “breakthrough” infections. “This is the vaccine working,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” Sunday show. The fact that those who tested positive didn’t get a severe infection is a good sign, she said.

Funny. Could it possibly be those professional athletes, some of the healthiest humans alive didn’t get a severe infection because they are some of the healthiest humans alive? All of the members who tested positive received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose jab.

So, this vaccine will either do nothing, kill you, or keep you safe from a virus with a possible mortality rate of .6% (reported by WebMD)

in other news, we reported earlier today that Mint cannabis dispensaries in Phoenix are paying residents in weed to get the jab.

