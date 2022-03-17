Arizona State Senator Lupe Contreras Tells Sexual Assault Victim To “STAY HOME” If She Feels Unsafe in Public

Gateway Pundit – by Jordan Conradson

Arizona State Senator, Lupe Contreras, recently told a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault that she should not walk around but instead “stay home behind closed doors” if she does not feel safe.

“Why even walk around at that point?” he asked her after boasting his bravery.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the same sicko, Senator Contreras, argued that his four foster children should have been aborted.

After Lauren Snyder gave public comment in favor of SB2316, which will ease restrictions on gun owners, Contreras berated her for holding fears that she may be assaulted or abused again.

Snyder: The reason that I got my concealed carry is because I’ve been a victim of sexual assault. I’ve been a victim of random assault. I’ve been a victim of domestic abuse, and I refuse to be a victim again. I don’t carry because I want to harm others. I carry because I don’t want to be harmed. My right to defend myself shouldn’t change simply because of my physical location. Contreras: I’ve said it many times that I’m a gun owner, I’m a hunter, and I’m a proud Democrat. I don’t need to carry my gun on me at all times to feel safe, I don’t. I don’t walk around, run around, and drive around worried about somebody’s going to shoot me, or somebody’s going to hurt me, or somebody’s going to do whatever. Why even walk around at that point? Stay at home behind closed doors. So I mean, I do understand that, yeah, it is a right that we have. But some people just don’t have that right. And some people just shouldn’t have that right. And with that, I vote no.

AZ Dem Sen Contreras tells survivor of domestic abuse & sexual assault "to stay home" if she feels unsafe, denying the rise in crime across Arizona then voted no against our Constitutional right to carry a gun. Must be nice to be a male & not have to worry about being attacked! pic.twitter.com/O78ACG8Hhl — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) March 16, 2022

