Arkansas National Guard transporting COVID-19 patients to isolation facility

ARKANSAS — Members of the Arkansas National Guard have been called to active duty by order of the governor.
Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered 14 medics from the Army National Guard to transport positive COVID-19 patients from locations around the state to an isolation facility near the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, a release stated.
This facility provides an isolation location for Arkansans unable to isolate at home due to family considerations, according to a release.
The Guard medics will work in 12-hour shifts around the clock to transport positive COVID-19 patients, as needed.
