Arkansas Sheriff Sgt Davis Shoots Unarmed 17 Year Old Kid – Was In Fear Of His Life – Earning Hate

Arkansas Sheriff Sgt Davis Shoots Unarmed 17 Year Old Kid – Was In Fear Of His Life





July 15th, 2021.

Arkansas deputy fired after fatally shooting teen; body camera wasn’t on, sheriff says

July 1st 2021

17-year-old Hunter Britain, who was fatally shot by a Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop. (Photo courtesy of Mystic Britain)

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) – An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a teenage boy has been fired after the agency learned that he’d violated policy by not turning on his body camera until after the encounter, officials say.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said in a recorded statement Thursday that Sgt. Michael Davis did not begin recording until after he’d shot 17-year-old Hunter Brittain in the early morning hours of June 23.

Staley said the department requires deputies to activate their body cameras before any public encounter.

“I gave my deputies body cameras. I directed them to use the body cameras properly,” Staley said.

Davis was hired by the sheriff’s office in 2013. No charges have been filed against him.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the killing. Body camera footage was turned over to state police immediately after it happened.

A friend of Brittain’s said he witnessed the shooting. According to his account, Davis pulled them over and Brittain’s truck wouldn’t shift into park. So Brittain got out with a blue oil jug to put behind his truck’s tires and keep it from hitting the deputy’s vehicle. That’s when Davis fired.

Staley said in the statement Thursday that the sheriff’s office has received dozens of death threats over the shooting.