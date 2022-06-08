Posted: June 8, 2022 Categories: Videos Armed 12-year-old robs Western Michigan gas station Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV Jun 6, 2022 • A 12-year-old boy armed with a gun robbed a gas station on Wednesday in Hartford, Michigan, which is on the state’s west side. The incident was captured on camera. Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “Armed 12-year-old robs Western Michigan gas station”
It’s a shame someone with a ccp didn’t give him the room temperature challenge.
If the attendant fired a pistol up in the air every time he stuck the pump handle in my gas tank, what would be the f-king difference?