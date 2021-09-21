Armed Man Detained At ‘Justice For J6’ Rally ‘Exposed As Undercover Law Enforcement’

An armed man who was filmed being detained at the Capitol rally in support of Jan 6 suspects appears to have been inadvertently exposed as an undercover law enforcement officer by his fellow police.

https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1439307173461434368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Earlier at "Justice for J6" defendants rally: Police surround masked man reportedly armed with a firearm. He tells them where the gun is, and they pull out his badge. He's undercover law enforcement. Without disarming or handcuffing him, police extract him from the event. pic.twitter.com/F1n4PeuXkt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021

"Are you undercover?" the officers asked the masked man, who gave them a badge. I guess not anymore. pic.twitter.com/EBBx0e8Ucd — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021

The masked man claimed “I’m just here” when asked if he’s undercover as he presented a badge to justify the gun he was apparently wearing, before being pulled out. Other than undercover, he could have hypothetically been simply masked & off duty with his badge and gun concealed. https://t.co/W9OagHNMij — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021

Here’s a higher resolution image of his badge:

https://twitter.com/TaylerUSA/status/1439326071586009088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1439326071586009088%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blacklistednews.com%2Farticle%2F80837%2Farmed-man-detained-at-justice-for-j6-rally-exposed-as-undercover-law.html

Another angle of the same guy:

Capitol police arrest a man at the end of the “Justice for J6” demonstration on Saturday, during which protestors called for justice for those arrested in Jan. 6 riots. The reason of his detention remains unknown. #justiceforj6rally pic.twitter.com/8H4tbTU4oN — Servet Günerigök (@servet_ggk) September 18, 2021

Imagine if we had all these officers protecting our southern border from the Haitian invasion taking place in Del Rio!

Capitol Police leaving the scene now pic.twitter.com/ZSHi2JSno9 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 18, 2021

We could solve the illegal immigration problem in a day if we had half as much protection on our southern border as they have at the Capitol!

Fencing and additional security equipment have returned to the U.S. Capitol Building, ahead of a ‘Justice for J6’ rally being held Saturday here in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/TNnNAUhgvE — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 17, 2021

BREAKING: I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now. We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xXE4pDkpIe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

