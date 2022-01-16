Armed Pakistani Hostage-Taker at Texas Synagogue Reportedly Planted Bombs at Undisclosed Locations

ABC News reported:

An armed suspect claiming to have bombs in unknown locations took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, a source familiar with the situation told ABC News. One hostage was released uninjured at about 5 p.m. local time, Colleyville police said.

It is unclear to what extent the hostage-taker is armed. The suspect was carrying backpacks and had said that he has explosives. Law enforcement does not know whether that’s true but they are acting as if it’s true.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News the hostage-taker is demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui.

Siddiqui is incarcerated at Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth, according to the source. She had alleged ties to al-Qaida and was convicted of assault and attempted murder of a U.S. soldier in 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison.