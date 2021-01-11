Armed protests being planned at all 50 state capitols, FBI bulletin says

Starting this week and running through at least Inauguration Day, armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols and at the U.S. Capitol, according to an internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News.
The FBI has also received information in recent days on a group calling for “storming” state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Donald Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day. The group is also planning to “storm” government offices in every state the day President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump.
“The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January,” the bulletin read. “They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”
Federal law enforcement officials have advised police agencies to increase their security posture at statehouses around the country following the riot at the U.S. Capitol, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
Following the violent pro-Trump breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives pushed forward Monday with an effort to get Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would declare Trump incapable of performing his presidential duties and would install Pence as acting president until Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20.
The effort was ultimately blocked by Republican Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia, and House Democrats then introduced an article of impeachment against Trump for “incitement of insurrection.”
The measure, which has more than 200 Democratic co-sponsors, states Trump has “demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law.”
According to the FBI, approximately 29 individuals and/or social media accounts of individuals who unlawfully entered the Capitol had been identified as of Sunday.
The FBI has received nearly 45,000 digital media tips that are now being reviewed.
At least five people died during the siege on the Capitol, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. The FBI bulletin said Sicknick “died from injuries sustained during the U.S. Capitol breach.”
“ Federal law enforcement officials have advised police agencies to increase their security posture at statehouses around the country following the riot at the U.S. Capitol, law enforcement sources told ABC News“
I’ve been waiting for a Revolution. There is only so far that you can push people and Americans have been pushed way too far by traitorous legislators. They’ve de-industrialized and sent most of the jobs out of the country. They’ve flooded us with foreigners so that our neighborhoods no longer look like America. I was in a medical facility and I was the only American in there. I watched as every foreigner handed over their Medicaid card. This is happening at the same time that elderly Americans can’t afford their prescriptions. A family member who is a pharmacy tech has them come to her counter and they walk away crying, unable to afford their $2,000 copay for diabetes medication. But foreigners have every prescription 100% paid for. Americans are the new discriminated against class right in their own country! America where old Americans walk away from the pharmacy counter crying and old foreigners walk away smiling.
This is no longer America. Face it. A criminal cabal took over long ago. So I’m glad people are forming Patriot groups.
Yes, Americans should put together Patriot groups.
Welcome aboard petra, I hear you brother you’re in the right spot if you want to be part of a good group if you love the Bill of Rights, and want to see them reinstated.
