Dec 4, 2019
Exceptional Engineering: Armored Police Car – Fortresses on Wheels | Engineering Documentary The protected transport of emergency and special forces personnel is its raison d’être. The police forces’ special service vehicles are designed for breaking barricades and other obstacles. The current model is the Survivor R. The 340 HP steel encased vehicle safely transports up to eleven people, drives up to 100 km/h and can handle inclines of up to 60 percent.
One thought on “Armored Police Car: Fortresses on Wheels”
you can still burn alive within it
stay tactical …lol