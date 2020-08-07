Arrest In ‘Assault’ Over Face Mask In NJ Staples

NoMask Info

An arrest has been made by Hackensack Police after a woman inside a local Staples was allegedly attacked after asking another customer to put on a face mask. According to Hackensack Police, 25-year-old Terri Thomas from Hackensack was arrested and charged today with Aggravated Assault, a second degree offense.

UPDATE 8-5-20, According to police, Thomas turned herself in after detectives went to her residence and family members told her. “She came in on her own,” said Capt. Darrin DeWitt, Hackensack Police Department. The arrest occurred without incident.

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/08/arrest-in-assault-over-face-mask-in-nj.html