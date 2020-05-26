Arsonists Cross Border to Set Fires, Escape Back to Mexico

News Wars – by Dan Lyman

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a blaze set in southern Arizona by arsonists who illegally entered the U.S. before fleeing back into Mexico, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials.

Footage of the incident was captured by Border Patrol cameras and distributed by CBP Yuma Sector’s Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl Landrum.

“On Thursday morning in Yuma Sector, two subjects illegally entered the United States where there is no wall & set fires on Cocopah Tribal Land, then absconded back to Mexico,” Landrum explained.

“Multiple agencies responded & were able to contain the raging inferno before it caused more damage.”

On Thursday morning in #YumaSector, two subjects illegally entered the United States where there is no wall & set fires on Cocopah Tribal Land, then absconded back to Mexico. Multiple agencies responded & were able to contain the raging inferno before it caused more damage. @CBP pic.twitter.com/ToCVzG3W4v — Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefYUM) May 22, 2020

