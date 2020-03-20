As Coronavirus Panic Spreads, Bill Gates Talks Up ‘Digital Certificates’ to Enforce Mandatory Vaccines

Big League Politics – by Shane Trejo

Globalist oligarch Bill Gates gave a chilling reply to a question during a recent “Ask Me Anything” question-and-answer session on the social media provider Reddit.

“What changes are we going to have to make to how businesses operate to maintain our economy while providing social distancing?” a user asked Gates during the AMA session.

“The question of which businesses should keep going is tricky. Certainly food supply and the health system. We still need water, electricity and the internet. Supply chains for critical things need to be maintained. Countries are still figuring out what to keep running,” Gates responded.

Trending: Instead of Prepping for Pandemic, CDC Focused on Gun Control and Promoting Social Justice

It was the next part of his answer that alarmed individuals concerned with protecting medical freedom and privacy rights.

“Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it,” Gates said.

Reddit users were immediately thunderstruck with Gates’ ominous response and were scrambling for a clarification from the former Microsoft CEO that never came.

“Digital certificates? Are you saying each person individually will receive a document that says we were tested? Can that be used against us?” a Reddit user posted.

“No, he’s saying Microsoft and MIT developed “tatoo (sic) markers” that show whether you have recieved (sic) a vaccine or not. This will be coupled with Gate’s (sic) new invention, ID2020, which is a digital ID microchip implanted under the skin,” another Reddit user said to explain Gates’ motives.

The ID2020 Project, an globalist identification project that would force people to submit their personally-identifiable information into an Orwellian database, announced their vaccine-tracking program last year:

The ID2020 Alliance has launched a new digital identity program at its annual summit in New York, in collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh, vaccine alliance Gavi, and new partners in government, academia, and humanitarian relief. The program to leverage immunization as an opportunity to establish digital identity was unveiled by ID2020 in partnership with the Bangladesh Government’s Access to Information (a2i) Program, the Directorate General of Health Services, and Gavi, according to the announcement… “Digital ID is being defined and implemented today, and we recognize the importance of swift action to close the identity gap,” comments ID2020 Executive Director Dakota Gruener. “Now is the time for bold commitments to ensure that we respond both quickly and responsibly. We and our ID2020 Alliance partners, both present and future, are committed to rising to this challenge.” ID2020 also announced new partnerships and provided progress reports on initiatives launched last year. Since last year’s summit, the ID2020 Alliance has been joined by the City of Austin, UC Berkeley’s CITRIS Policy Lab and Care USA.

Gates, who funded a preparedness project that conveniently war gamed for a corona pandemic just months before the real pandemic hit, has frequently warned – or perhaps threatened – that a worldwide plague is coming to kill millions of people.

“In the case of biological threats, that sense of urgency is lacking,” he said. “The world needs to prepare for pandemics in the same serious way it prepares for war.”

The coronavirus pandemic is giving Gates and other conniving globalists the excuse they need to create biometric tags for vaccines and enact other sinister Big Brother schemes.

Big League Politics