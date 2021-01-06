As GOP Pulls Ahead in Georgia Senate Races, Democrat County Stops Counting Votes for the Night

Gateway Pundit – by Kristinn Taylor

A Democrat-leaning Georgia county called it quits for the night with thousands of vote yet to be counted as the two Republican U.S. Senate candidates held on to slim leads after being behind the Democrats most of the evening after polls closed.

As of 11 p.m. EST with about 91 percent of the votes counted, Sen. Kelly Loeffler was ahead of Rev. Raphael Warnock 51.1 to 48.9 percent and Sen. David Perdue was ahead of Jon Ossoff 51.5 to 48.5 percent.

“UPDATE: just confirmed. Chatham County is done counting votes for the night. The board of elections annex building is empty. Workers say they’ll be back at 8 a.m. Still thousands of votes to be counted here. @WJCLNews”

“In Democratic-leaning Chatham, the vote-counting appears on hiatus for the night … still thousands of outstanding ballots remaining to be tallied there.”

“It’s like conspiracy theory gasoline”

Michelle Malkin reports Chatham County was a recipient of over $500,000 in Zuckerbucks last September for help with public elections, “So Chatham County GA election officials have stopped counting votes until 8am tomorrow! You should know that Zuckerberg/@helloctcl gave Chatham County GA officials a half-million dollar private Big Tech grant in September to run public elections.”

President Trump observed right as news broke of Chatham County shutting down, “Looks like they are setting up a big “voter dump” against the Republican candidates. Waiting to see how many votes they need?”

UPDATEL Gabriel Sterling weighs in Chatham. Earlier he had told of a massive 171,000 vote dump to come in Democrat DeKalb County, “Chatham County didn’t just stop. They completed the counting of everything they have in. That includes Election Day, Advanced, & all of the absentees they had in. The last left will be the absentee by mail that came in today.”

