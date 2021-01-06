As GOP Pulls Ahead in Georgia Senate Races, Democrat County Stops Counting Votes for the Night

A Democrat-leaning Georgia county called it quits for the night with thousands of vote yet to be counted as the two Republican U.S. Senate candidates held on to slim leads after being behind the Democrats most of the evening after polls closed.

As of 11 p.m. EST with about 91 percent of the votes counted, Sen. Kelly Loeffler was ahead of Rev. Raphael Warnock 51.1 to 48.9 percent and Sen. David Perdue was ahead of Jon Ossoff 51.5 to 48.5 percent.

“UPDATE: just confirmed. Chatham County is done counting votes for the night. The board of elections annex building is empty. Workers say they’ll be back at 8 a.m. Still thousands of votes to be counted here. @WJCLNews”

UPDATE: just confirmed. Chatham County is done counting votes for the night. The board of elections annex building is empty. Workers say they’ll be back at 8 a.m. Still thousands of votes to be counted here. @WJCLNews — Stephen Moody WJCL (@StephenWJCL) January 6, 2021

“In Democratic-leaning Chatham, the vote-counting appears on hiatus for the night … still thousands of outstanding ballots remaining to be tallied there.”

In Democratic-leaning Chatham, the vote-counting appears on hiatus for the night … still thousands of outstanding ballots remaining to be tallied there. #gapol #gasen https://t.co/HHVNo4WRM1 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 6, 2021

“It’s like conspiracy theory gasoline”

It's nearing midnight and the Georgia Senate Rs are still clinging to a narrow lead, but troves of votes are outstanding in populous Democratic strongholds like Chatham & DeKalb. One Republican activist tells me it's the "perfect storm for Donald Trump." #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/B592aamk8p — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 6, 2021

Michelle Malkin reports Chatham County was a recipient of over $500,000 in Zuckerbucks last September for help with public elections, “So Chatham County GA election officials have stopped counting votes until 8am tomorrow! You should know that Zuckerberg/@helloctcl gave Chatham County GA officials a half-million dollar private Big Tech grant in September to run public elections.”

So Chatham County GA election officials have stopped counting votes until 8am tomorrow! You should know that Zuckerberg/@helloctcl gave Chatham County GA officials a half-million dollar private Big Tech grant in September to run public elections.https://t.co/wAMa5zxebq

/5 pic.twitter.com/PzjHhbUqTp — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 6, 2021

President Trump observed right as news broke of Chatham County shutting down, “Looks like they are setting up a big “voter dump” against the Republican candidates. Waiting to see how many votes they need?”

Looks like they are setting up a big “voter dump” against the Republican candidates. Waiting to see how many votes they need? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

UPDATEL Gabriel Sterling weighs in Chatham. Earlier he had told of a massive 171,000 vote dump to come in Democrat DeKalb County, “Chatham County didn’t just stop. They completed the counting of everything they have in. That includes Election Day, Advanced, & all of the absentees they had in. The last left will be the absentee by mail that came in today.”

Chatham County didn’t just stop. They completed the counting of everything they have in. That includes Election Day, Advanced, & all of the absentees they had in. The last left will be the absentee by mail that came in today. #gapol — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 6, 2021

There is a large group of votes from DeKalb Co., the early in person votes that should be uploaded soon. That will be 171k+. #gapol — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 6, 2021

Let me restate…DeKalb has 171k+ advanced votes to upload. https://t.co/HYLZbj03pV — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 6, 2021

