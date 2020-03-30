As Millions Of Americans Become Unemployed, Trump Admin Expands Importation Of Foreign Workers

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Despite record unemployment claims exceeding 3 million in one week, President Donald Trump’s administration is rapidly expanding H-1B, H-2A and H-2B foreign worker programs to take Americans’ jobs and suppress wages.

Unemployment insurance claims are up 3,001,000 compared to last week – the highest level in the history of the seasonally adjusted series. The previous high was 695,000 in October of 1982. https://t.co/F70dsnmUKo #UnemploymentNumber #employment #JobsReport pic.twitter.com/9Xn4BmpPES

From Breitbart, “Trump’s DHS Starts to Import 85,000 H-1B Graduate Gig Workers”:

President Donald Trump’s deputies announced Friday that they had begun the process of importing 85,000 H-1B gig workers to take white-collar jobs that will be needed after October by the millions of American graduates who are now losing jobs in the coronavirus crash.

“This is just an unspeakable action,” said Marie Larson, a co-founder of the American Workers Coalition, which opposes the many visa worker programs that have transferred at least one million white-collar jobs to foreign workers. “I don’t believe President Trump ordered this — the swamp went ahead with this,” she said.

“If the H-1B program is just for filling jobs that Americans cannot fill amid for labor shortages, then this would not be happening,” said John Miano, a lawyer with the Immigration Law Reform Institute. “But it is not a labor-shortage program — it is a cheap labor program to displace Americans,” he said.

The 2020 lottery “is in your face that that is the purpose of the program.”

The agency announced Friday that it had received enough corporate requests to snatch up all of the 2020 supply of H-1B visas.

This annual supply includes 20,000 visas for foreigners who pay for graduate degrees at American colleges, plus 65,000 visas for graduates who are directly imported from India, China, and other countries. Non-profits — such as hospitals and universities — are allowed to also import an unlimited number of “cap-exempt” H-1Bs for white-collar jobs.