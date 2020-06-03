As Riots Continue, More Evidence that COVID-19 Narrative Was Fake News and Deliberately Covered up by the Corporate Media

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

As riots continue across the U.S. today, more and more evidence is surfacing that the months of lock downs were based on a false narrative propagated by the corporate media, which is where the real fake news originates these days, as their Big Tech partners work hard to suppress the truth about Coronavirus from publications like Health Impact News and others in the alternative media.

The publication Off-Guardian ran a story yesterday (May 31, 2020) with three examples where the media got caught trying to hide the truth about Coronavirus.

On May 26th Dr Alexander Myasnikov, Russia’s head of coronavirus information, gave an interview to former-Presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak in which he apparently let slip his true feelings. Believing the interview over, and the camera turned off, Myasnikov said: “It’s all bullshit […] It’s all exaggerated. It’s an acute respiratory disease with minimal mortality […] Why has the whole world been destroyed? That I don’t know.” According to an e-mail leaked to Danish newspaper Politiken, the Danish Health Authority disagree with their government’s approach to the coronavirus. They cover it in two articles here and here (For those who don’t speak Danish, thelocal.dk have covered the story too). There’s a lot of interesting information there, not least of which is the clear implication that politicians appear to be pressing the scientific advisors to overstate the danger (they did the same thing in the UK), along with the decision of some civil servants to withhold data from the public until after the lockdown had been extended. But by far the most important quote is from a March 15th e-mail [our emphasis]: The Danish Health Authority continues to consider that covid-19 cannot be described as a generally dangerous disease, as it does not have either a usually serious course or a high mortality rate,” Earlier this month, on May 9th, a report was leaked to the German alternate media magazine Tichys Einblick titled “Analysis of the Crisis Management”. The report was commissioned by the German department of the interior, but then its findings were ignored, prompting one of the authors to release it through non-official channels. The fall out of that, including attacks on the authors and minimising of the report’s findings, is all very fascinating and we highly recommend this detailed report on Strategic Culture (or read the full report here in German). We’re going to focus on just the reports conclusions, including [our emphasis]: The dangerousness of Covid-19 was overestimated: probably at no point did the danger posed by the new virus go beyond the normal level.

The danger is obviously no greater than that of many other viruses. There is no evidence that this was more than a false alarm .

. During the Corona crisis the State has proved itself as one of the biggest producers of Fake News. After being attacked in the press, and suspended from his job, the leaker and other authors of the report released a joint statement, calling on the government to respond to their findings.

Read the full article at Off-Guardian.

On May 29, 2020, The Strategic Culture Foundation also covered the story of the leaked document in Germany, and the attempts by the media there to do “damage control.”

Germany’s federal government and mainstream media are engaged in damage control after a report that challenges the established Corona narrative leaked from the interior ministry. Some of the report key passages are: The dangerousness of Covid-19 was overestimated: probably at no point did the danger posed by the new virus go beyond the normal level.

The people who die from Corona are essentially those who would statistically die this year, because they have reached the end of their lives and their weakened bodies can no longer cope with any random everyday stress (including the approximately 150 viruses currently in circulation).

Worldwide, within a quarter of a year, there has been no more than 250,000 deaths from Covid-19, compared to 1.5 million deaths [25,100 in Germany] during the influenza wave 2017/18.

The danger is obviously no greater than that of many other viruses. There is no evidence that this was more than a false alarm.

A reproach could go along these lines: During the Corona crisis the State has proved itself as one of the biggest producers of Fake News. So far, so bad. But it gets worse. The report focuses on the “manifold and heavy consequences of the Corona measures” and warns that these are “grave”. More people are dying because of state-imposed Corona-measures than they are being killed by the virus. The reason is a scandal in the making: A Corona-focused German healthcare system is postponing life-saving surgery and delaying or reducing treatment for non-Corona patients.

Read the full article at The Strategic Culture Foundation.

Of course, the same thing is happening here in the U.S. Could part of the reason people are taking to the streets and rioting these past few days be because many are waking up to the fact that they have not been told the truth about why so many of them had to lose their jobs and freedoms?

Stay tuned, as we prepare to report more on this issue.

Health Impact News