Posted: March 30, 2021 Categories: Videos As the poor fight and die <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “As the poor fight and die”
‘It doesn’t matter a damn who deserves to win. It’s who does win, that’s what’s important. Now you remember that the next time you’re out there screaming liberty.’
I say we, the American sovereigns, deserve and will beat you traitors. We will hand to you exactly that which you have earned, DEATH! Unlike you we do not operate in the shadows which you do as you fear being found out. No, we stand firm and unafraid with the knowledge that we are the righteous. We have the supreme Law of this land behind us and we fight not for mammon but for LIBERTY!