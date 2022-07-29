As Woke Corporations and Celebs Demand We Drive Less & Eat Bugs, They’re Quietly the Worst Polluters on Earth

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Earlier this year, the private executives at Google partnered up with the intergovernmental organization, the United Nations, in order to control the flow of information on the internet. This partnership was designed to guide users to “authoritative information” when they look up “climate change.”

“We are happy to collaborate with Google to ensure that factual, trustworthy content about climate change is available to as wide a global audience as possible,” said Melissa Fleming, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications. “Misinformation is so widespread these days that it threatens progress and understanding on many critical issues, including climate. The need for accurate, science-based information on a subject like climate change to rise to the top of searches has therefore never been greater.”

There is no shortage of misinformation on climate change out there on the internet but who is Google to decide what we can and cannot see? But maybe that’s the point. Maybe Google doesn’t want you to look behind the curtain at the world’s largest polluters — who happen to be major climate activists, like Google.

Last year, Google launched a climate initiative to help us lowly peasant class reduce our carbon footprint. Inaccurately laying the blame for carbon pollution on the individual, Google is engaging in a disingenuous practice that is common among elite mega-corporations.

Though, collectively, individual humans certainly add to pollution, the individual is statistically blameless. A single person’s carbon footprint is essentially non-existent compared to the likes of massive corporations and even single elite individuals who own private jets.

This is an extremely inconvenient truth for those who stand at their pulpits and demean the common folks for causing global warming — while they literally create more carbon in just hours than most people do in an entire year. Lest we forget, these are the same people telling us to eat bugs.

It is important to note that the Free Thought Project is not advocating for or against climate change — we are not climate scientists. However, we most certainly think that it is a topic worthy of discussion and research but never government force and certainly ripe for exposing hypocrisy.

While corporate pollution can manifest is countless ways, a young man on Twitter named Jack Sweeney, has found a way to track individual corporations and celebrities and calculate their carbon footprint using their private jets. The sheer hypocrisy of these folks chastising society for polluting as they dump millions of tons of CO2 into the atmosphere from their 15 minute flights is stunning. Case in point: Google.

(Google) N10XG Landed in Zurich, Canton of Zurich, CH. Apx. flt. time 45 Mins. pic.twitter.com/FVATNvCDgd — Corporate Jets (@Corporate_Jets) July 27, 2022

Sweeney is a 19-year-old kid who uses public information to run several Twitter accounts like @CelebJets which track the publicly available data of private jets. His recent findings show that the celebrities and corporations who talk down to society about polluting — are some of the worst polluters in the world.

Last week, Sweeney published flight logs from Kylie Jenner and she got roasted by the internet. One of these flights, on July 16, lasted only about 11 minutes — the flight was from Camarillo to Van Nuys, two Los Angeles suburbs that are about a 45-minute drive away from each other. According to the Celebrity Jets’ tweet, this very short flight used up 655 pounds (297 kilograms) of jet fuel, contributing about 1 ton of CO2 emissions.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m. pic.twitter.com/Jo0ZAfaJ69 — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 13, 2022

Illustrating just how much pollution this is, Jenner’s brief flights were the equivalent of driving a gas-powered car 2,482 miles. However, by using a jet, Jenner effectively increased her CO2 emissions from this trip more than 60 times. This isn’t an unusual occurrence for Kylie: On July 12, Celebrity Jets tweeted that Jenner’s private jet flew from Camarillo to Van Nuys for only about 3 minutes.

It’s not reserved to Jenner either. Bill Gates — who has made a career out of demeaning humanity for their role in “killing the planet” — is single-handedly one of the worst polluters on Earth.

Sweeney has devoted an entire Twitter account to Gates’ flights and in the last week alone, Gates has put more CO2 in the atmosphere than the average person puts out in a lifetime. Like Jenner, Gates could’ve easily gotten in one of his many vehicles and driven but instead opted for an 18 minute flight — dumping several tons of CO2 in the process.

N887WM Landed in Seattle, Washington, US. Apx. flt. time 18 Mins. pic.twitter.com/sRQthd3YQs — Bill Gates' Jets (@GatesJets) July 25, 2022

These flights are shockingly hypocritical given the fact that Gates published his book last year titled: How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: the Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need.

Well Bill, you could start by curbing your massive carbon emissions with your private jet flights that last only minutes.

Making him one of the worst offenders, Gates has no problem admitting that he’s a hypocrite — but he’s special, so he should be able to dump thousands of tons of CO2 into the atmosphere every year while taking 15 minute flights across town.

It’s not just Gates either, it’s all of them.

According to a 2019 academic study looking at extreme carbon emissions from the private jet flaunting billionaire class, Gates’ extensive travel by private jet likely makes him one of the world’s top carbon contributors—a veritable super emitter and at the top of a long list including Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk, John Kerry, and others.

“Affluent individuals can emit several ten thousand times the amount of greenhouse gases attributed to the global poor,“ the paper noted. “This raises the question as to whether celebrity climate advocacy is even desirable. As some authors suggest, celebrity climate advocates contribute to controversy, undermining efforts to politically confront climate change.”

